General
Cricket desperate to see more fans for tour of India
Currently only 2,000 spectators are permitted to attend sports event
07 November 2021 - 00:00
South African cricket bosses hope that before India arrive here next month they can persuade the government to ease restrictions that allow only 2,000 spectators to sports events.
Cricket SA (CSA) announced fixtures for India’s tour with all matches scheduled at usually enthusiastically supported venues in Gauteng and the Western Cape but the spectator restrictions will put a dampener on its plans to put on a show, or in some cases, break even...
