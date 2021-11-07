Sport

Soccer

Dolly brace in Soweto derby gives Chiefs hope of chasing down Sundowns in the Premiership race

The win keeps Amakhosi seven points behind Sundowns who may be justified in remaining unconcerned

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
07 November 2021 - 00:00

A Keegan Dolly brace gave Kaizer Chiefs hope of chasing defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership when he scored early in the second half and in the referee’s optional time against Orlando Pirates in his debut Soweto derby appearance.

With four minutes remaining Pirates got a deserved equaliser via in-form Linda Mntambo, with his third league goal in three successive matches...

