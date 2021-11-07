General
Horner indicates Red Bull could dash Perez's home win hopes
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has emphasised that team orders were a part of Formula One and refused to rule out telling Mexican driver Sergio Perez to give up a home victory today in Mexico City.
No Mexican driver has won a home grand prix but Perez has a winning car and has been on the podium in his last two races...
