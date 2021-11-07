General
Proteas win but fail to qualify for World Cup semifinals
SA make a heroic effort but have to return home
07 November 2021 - 00:00
In the end, net run rate proved to be the undoing of the Proteas as they exited yet another big tournament and this time despite their 10-run victory over England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
SA started this match with odds heavily stacked against them as Australia enjoyed an insurmountable net run rate after a convincing win over already eliminated West Indies earlier in the day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.