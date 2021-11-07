General

Proteas win but fail to qualify for World Cup semifinals

SA make a heroic effort but have to return home

In the end, net run rate proved to be the undoing of the Proteas as they exited yet another big tournament and this time despite their 10-run victory over England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



SA started this match with odds heavily stacked against them as Australia enjoyed an insurmountable net run rate after a convincing win over already eliminated West Indies earlier in the day...