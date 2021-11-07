Rugby

Scotland select strong team to take on Australia

Scotland picked a near full-strength side to face Australia in today’s rugby Test at Murrayfield, boosted by the inclusion of players from clubs in England and France who were not available for last weekend’s Test win over Tonga.



Coach Gregor Townsend kept faith with the team that ended this year’s Six Nations with a win against France in Paris, with only prop Rory Sutherland missing through injury and replaced at loosehead by Pierre Schoeman, the South African from Nelspruit who won his first cap last weekend...