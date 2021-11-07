Soccer

Tottenham must improve in many aspects — Conte

New coach says team must work to ‘increase the capacity to suffer’

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte left none of his players in any doubt about the size of the task ahead as he spoke on Friday of the need for drastic improvements.



The 52-year-old Italian took charge of his first game on Thursday and while there were positives in a 3-2 win over Vitesse Arnhem, a frantic Europa Conference League tie also exposed Tottenham's many frailties...