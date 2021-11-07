General

Warner, Hazlewood heroics put Australia on verge of World T20 semis

David Warner struck a 56-ball 89 after paceman Josh Hazlewood’s four-wicket blitz to help Australia beat the West Indies by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi yesterday and put themselves in a commanding position to make the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals.



Australia have eight points from five matches, level on points with an in-form England who play SA later in Sharjah. The Proteas, who have six points in Group I, face a daunting task to remain alive in the tournament...