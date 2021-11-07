Rugby
Warning: Scotland to provide stern test for Bok backline
Gregor Townsend's team will pose different questions of the Springbok defence
07 November 2021 - 00:02
The Springboks’ rugby Test against Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield will not just help shape their fortunes on this tour but also provide perspective on their 2-1 series win over the British & Irish Lions earlier this year.
The Boks’ come-from-behind series victory left the Lions wondering if they had committed tactical hara-kiri by playing into Springbok hands...
