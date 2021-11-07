Rugby

Warning: Scotland to provide stern test for Bok backline

Gregor Townsend's team will pose different questions of the Springbok defence

The Springboks’ rugby Test against Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield will not just help shape their fortunes on this tour but also provide perspective on their 2-1 series win over the British & Irish Lions earlier this year.



The Boks’ come-from-behind series victory left the Lions wondering if they had committed tactical hara-kiri by playing into Springbok hands...