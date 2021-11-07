Soccer
Xavi Hernández back to boss Barcelona
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Barcelona said yesterday they have named their former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernández as head coach on a contract until 2024, after the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
The La Liga club received the green light on Friday to sign the 41-year-old after they paid the release clause in his contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd...
