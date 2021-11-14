General
Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini give Proteas the thumbs up
Team did well at the T20 World Cup, say the two SA fast-bowling greats
14 November 2021 - 00:02
This is how two former players saw the ICC T20 World Cup:
Allan Donald, former Proteas fast bowler and bowling coach:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.