Rugby
England will remember the Bok scrum
Red Roses’ petals were plucked when the packs went down in the RWC final
14 November 2021 - 00:00
As much as Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossed for tries that reverberated across the rugby world, it was the sight of the Springbok pack decimating the England scrum that is deeply engraved in the memory of those who witnessed the last Rugby World Cup final.
If ever there was an example of how deficiencies at scrum time can permeate and ultimately paralyse a team, that final will come recommended as an instructional video...
