General
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both on the carpet
Title rivals accused of breaking the rules ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both faced possible sanctions on Saturday after being accused of breaking rules ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
On a day of drama in Brazil after qualifying for a Saturday sprint that determines today’s starting grid, Mercedes driver Hamilton and Red Bull’s championship leader Verstappen caught stewards’ attention...
