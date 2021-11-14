General

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both on the carpet

Title rivals accused of breaking the rules ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both faced possible sanctions on Saturday after being accused of breaking rules ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.



On a day of drama in Brazil after qualifying for a Saturday sprint that determines today’s starting grid, Mercedes driver Hamilton and Red Bull’s championship leader Verstappen caught stewards’ attention...