General

New rowing coach on the fast track to Paris

Tiago Loureiro plans to spread the net as wide as possible by training rowers and coaches beyond the national squad and benefiting from the ripple effect

SA rowing’s new head coach faces one of the toughest battles in the history of local Olympic sport, if not the hardest.



Tiago Loureiro stepped into the helm last month with fewer than three years to Paris 2024, the shortest lead-in to a Games since London 1948, the first Olympics after World War 2...