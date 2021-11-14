General
Sascoc staff threaten action over failed salary talks
Negotiations this year ended when the board decreed there would be no pay hikes at all
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Disgruntled staff at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) are threatening to boycott the organisation’s AGM in Johannesburg on Saturday, claiming they’re unhappy with working conditions.
Sascoc had battled financially since 2017, but this year management said it had turned the tide and eliminated its crippling debt...
