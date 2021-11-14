Rugby

Springboks make Scotland pay

Siya Kolisi's men grind down their opposition for second tour win

It was by no means clinical, but the Springboks, flexing their muscle throughout, eventually broke Scotland’s resolve to record a 30-15 win at Murrayfield on Saturday.



Eben Etzebeth’s toil embodied the Bok performance that helped take them to a second consecutive win on tour...