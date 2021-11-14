Sport

Rugby

Springboks make Scotland pay

Siya Kolisi's men grind down their opposition for second tour win

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
14 November 2021 - 00:00

It was by no means clinical, but the Springboks, flexing their muscle throughout, eventually broke Scotland’s resolve to record a 30-15 win at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Eben Etzebeth’s toil embodied the Bok performance that helped take them to a second consecutive win on tour...

