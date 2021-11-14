General

Trans-Tasman tussle for T20 World Cup

Keenly contested match in prospect in Australia-New Zealand final in Dubai

A trans-Tasman scrap will determine 20-overs cricket’s new world champions today and there is little to choose between Australia and New Zealand after their near-identical progress to the summit clash in Dubai.



Both made the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup as the second team from their respective groups and then knocked out the tournament’s two most dominating teams...