Sport

Unplugged with BBK

After Polokwanegate, will it be Ghanagate?

SA is hoping Fifa will listen to Safa's complaint about our undeserved Bafana defeat

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
21 November 2021 - 00:03

It is easy to categorise ours as a country of crybabies who throw toys out of the cot when things don’t go our way.

The two-month ban from all rugby activities plus a year-long ban from the dugout imposed on Rassie Erasmus sparked a massive outcry which rendered World Rugby public enemy No 1 for all oval-shaped-ball-loving South Africans...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini give Proteas the thumbs up Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Kekana and Zuma: the high road and the low Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana gun for Ghana as chase for 2022 World Cup hots up Sport
  4. England will remember the Bok scrum Sport
  5. Black Stars no longer shining Sport

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo