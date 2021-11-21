General

Azinga Fuzile stands on the brink of fame and fortune

But he has to beat Kenichi Ogawa, a battle-hardened Japanese fighter

Azinga Fuzile stands on the brink of history and handsome rewards as he challenges for the vacant IBF junior-lightweight crown on Saturday night (US time).



The slippery southpaw from Duncan Village in East London takes on battle-hardened Kenichi Ogawa of Japan in a bid to become the fifth South African to own the belt, after Brian Mitchell, Cassius Baloyi, Malcolm Klassen and Mzonke Fana...