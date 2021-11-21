General
Azinga Fuzile stands on the brink of fame and fortune
But he has to beat Kenichi Ogawa, a battle-hardened Japanese fighter
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Azinga Fuzile stands on the brink of history and handsome rewards as he challenges for the vacant IBF junior-lightweight crown on Saturday night (US time).
The slippery southpaw from Duncan Village in East London takes on battle-hardened Kenichi Ogawa of Japan in a bid to become the fifth South African to own the belt, after Brian Mitchell, Cassius Baloyi, Malcolm Klassen and Mzonke Fana...
