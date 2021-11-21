Sport

Soccer

Bayern Munich sunk by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg

Bundesliga leaders in shock after losing Bavarian derby

21 November 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg who struck twice against the run of play in the first half and held on after Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal back to record a memorable victory in Friday’s Bavarian derby.

Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn in the 23rd and 36th minutes put the hosts in the driving seat, before Lewandowski reduced the arrears in the 38th, as Augsburg earned their third win in 21 Bundesliga matches against Bayern...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini give Proteas the thumbs up Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Kekana and Zuma: the high road and the low Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana gun for Ghana as chase for 2022 World Cup hots up Sport
  4. England will remember the Bok scrum Sport
  5. Black Stars no longer shining Sport

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo