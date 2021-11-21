Soccer

Bayern Munich sunk by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg

Bundesliga leaders in shock after losing Bavarian derby

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg who struck twice against the run of play in the first half and held on after Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal back to record a memorable victory in Friday’s Bavarian derby.



Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn in the 23rd and 36th minutes put the hosts in the driving seat, before Lewandowski reduced the arrears in the 38th, as Augsburg earned their third win in 21 Bundesliga matches against Bayern...