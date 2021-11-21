General

Captain Tim Paine’s pain at stepping down

The man who holds Australia’s ‘second highest office’ after the prime minister might not be allowed to play for his country again

Distraught and in tears, Tim Paine stepped down as captain of Australia’s Test cricket team on Friday after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female colleague four years ago.‘



The scandal plunged Australia’s Ashes preparations into disarray three weeks before the first Test begins in Brisbane and placed the 36-year-old wicketkeeper’s international career in jeopardy...