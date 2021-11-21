General
Captain Tim Paine’s pain at stepping down
The man who holds Australia’s ‘second highest office’ after the prime minister might not be allowed to play for his country again
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Distraught and in tears, Tim Paine stepped down as captain of Australia’s Test cricket team on Friday after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female colleague four years ago.‘
The scandal plunged Australia’s Ashes preparations into disarray three weeks before the first Test begins in Brisbane and placed the 36-year-old wicketkeeper’s international career in jeopardy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.