Soccer

Chelsea extend their lead on top with win over Leicester City

American forward Christian Pulisic was back among the goals as Premier League leaders Chelsea extended their advantage at the top of the table to six points with a comfortable 3-0 win at Leicester City yesterday.



The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside 28 minutes after Antonio Rudiger climbed highest from a corner to head home and N'Golo Kante arrowed in a rare goal...