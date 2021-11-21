Sport

Soccer

Chelsea extend their lead on top with win over Leicester City

21 November 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

American forward Christian Pulisic was back among the goals as Premier League leaders Chelsea extended their advantage at the top of the table to six points with a comfortable 3-0 win at Leicester City yesterday.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside 28 minutes after Antonio Rudiger climbed highest from a corner to head home and N'Golo Kante arrowed in a rare goal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini give Proteas the thumbs up Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Kekana and Zuma: the high road and the low Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana gun for Ghana as chase for 2022 World Cup hots up Sport
  4. England will remember the Bok scrum Sport
  5. Black Stars no longer shining Sport

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo