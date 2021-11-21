Soccer
No excuse for no VAR in Africa
Contentious decisions in World Cup qualifiers intensify calls for technology
21 November 2021 - 00:01
The inconsistent use of VAR (video assistant referee) technology by the Confederation of African Footballs (Caf) came into sharp focus this week after questionable decisions by match officials in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on the continent.
SA fans screamed blue murder at what they perceived as being robbed by Senegal referee Maguette N’Diaye who gave Ghana a soft penalty in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier last Sunday...
