Sport

Soccer

No excuse for no VAR in Africa

Contentious decisions in World Cup qualifiers intensify calls for technology

21 November 2021 - 00:01 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS and SAZI HADEBE

The inconsistent use of VAR (video assistant referee) technology by the Confederation of African Footballs (Caf) came into sharp focus this week after questionable decisions by match officials in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on the continent.

SA fans screamed blue murder at what they perceived as being robbed by Senegal referee Maguette N’Diaye who gave Ghana a soft penalty in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier last Sunday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini give Proteas the thumbs up Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Kekana and Zuma: the high road and the low Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana gun for Ghana as chase for 2022 World Cup hots up Sport
  4. England will remember the Bok scrum Sport
  5. Black Stars no longer shining Sport

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo