Soccer
No for Grealish, yes for Foden, says Pep Guardiola
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club will be without Jack Grealish when the Citizens clash with Everton today but England team mate Phil Foden could play.
“We have Jack getting better after he went to the national team. Foden came back with a knock and a problem in his leg, but he’s getting better,” Guardiola said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.