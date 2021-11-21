Soccer

No for Grealish, yes for Foden, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club will be without Jack Grealish when the Citizens clash with Everton today but England team mate Phil Foden could play.



“We have Jack getting better after he went to the national team. Foden came back with a knock and a problem in his leg, but he’s getting better,” Guardiola said...