Soccer
Poor Orlando Pirates fail to take their chances against Arrows
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates continued with their indifferent form when they played a 0-0 draw away to Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Princess Mogogo Stadium in Durban yesterday.
This follows Bucs 2-1 defeat to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership match before the Fifa International break early this month...
