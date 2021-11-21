Sport

Rugby

Springboks rue costly errors in England loss

England snatch a dramatic win, giving Jacques Nienaber a few things to ponder about

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
21 November 2021 - 00:00

The Springboks, hoping to go undefeated for the first time on an end of year tour since 2013, came up short against an old and redoubtable adversary.

England beat the Springboks 27-26 in an error ridden, absorbing and often tempestuous affair at Twickenham on Saturday...

