Cricket

Australia’s Pat Cummins doesn't want white-ball captaincy

The new skipper wants to focus on Test cricket

Pat Cummins is focused on doing justice to his appointment as Australia’s new Test captain and believes limited-overs leadership would be “too much” for him, the 28-year-old said on Saturday.



Cummins is the first Australia paceman to lead the team in 65 years after Tim Paine stood down this month after a “sexting” scandal...