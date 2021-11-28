Cricket
Australia’s Pat Cummins doesn't want white-ball captaincy
The new skipper wants to focus on Test cricket
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Pat Cummins is focused on doing justice to his appointment as Australia’s new Test captain and believes limited-overs leadership would be “too much” for him, the 28-year-old said on Saturday.
Cummins is the first Australia paceman to lead the team in 65 years after Tim Paine stood down this month after a “sexting” scandal...
