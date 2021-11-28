Soccer
Caretaker Carrick faces severe Chelsea test
Manchester United’s ‘pre-interim’ manager will be hoping to give the brains trust food for thought after his good first result
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Manchester United ditched plans to give caretaker Michael Carrick as many as six more games in charge after Ralf Rangnick emerged as the outstanding candidate during interviews to find the club’s interim manager.
An ESPN report says Carrick was told to prepare for a longer period in charge than expected, with the club setting an original date of Brighton at home on December 18 as the target for an interim manager to be appointed — vowing to accelerate plans for an interim manager if a stellar option emerged...
