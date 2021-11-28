Unplugged with BBK
Don’t blame Sundowns for the one-horse race
It has been aeons since we had three or four teams chasing the championship
28 November 2021 - 00:00
I may be the odd one out but that won’t be new territory for me because this columnist is used to sticking out like a sore thumb in a crowd of yellow bones. My abundant melanin makes sure of it.
I am finding myself in spaces where people are complaining about the product on show in our top-flight league...
