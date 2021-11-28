Jota double shoots Liverpool to second spot
The goals keep flowing for the Reds
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Diogo Jota’s early double set Liverpool on their way to a crushing 4-0 home victory over Southampton to move up to second in the Premier League standings last night.
The Portuguese forward steered home Andrew Robertson’s cutback to open the scoring after 97 seconds — the fastest Premier League goal this season — before his tap in after fine work from Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 inside 32 minutes...
