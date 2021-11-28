Cricket

Lawrence Mahatlane gets Cranes to spread their wings

SA coach guides Uganda to next phase of T20 World Cup qualification

Uganda’s dream of qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup is very much alive despite their SA coach Lawrence Mahatlane being hospitalised with malaria during the most crucial stage of qualification.



Uganda, on the back of the most T20 wins (16) this year (a distinction they share with Pakistan), are through to the next phase of qualification to be held next year...