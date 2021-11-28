Sport

Soccer

PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium

The league will discuss the directive at its next committee meeting in December

28 November 2021 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE and BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

No women’s team, no participation in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions in the 2022-2023 season. That is the directive from the continental football governing body which could constitute a crisis for 14 teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). 

TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, the recently crowned inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League champions, are the only clubs with a women’s team in the elite league of SA soccer. Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe is now Caf president and is the power behind the push to further develop women’s football in Africa...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | After Polokwanegate, will it be Ghanagate? Sport
  2. Rassie’s DNA embedded in the Springboks Sport
  3. Boks' re-emergence came at a price Sport
  4. Springboks rue costly errors in England loss Sport
  5. One year to go until 2022 World Cup — is Qatar ready? Sport

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC