Soccer

PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium

The league will discuss the directive at its next committee meeting in December

No women’s team, no participation in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions in the 2022-2023 season. That is the directive from the continental football governing body which could constitute a crisis for 14 teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).



TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, the recently crowned inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League champions, are the only clubs with a women’s team in the elite league of SA soccer. Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe is now Caf president and is the power behind the push to further develop women’s football in Africa...