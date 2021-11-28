Soccer
PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium
The league will discuss the directive at its next committee meeting in December
28 November 2021 - 00:00
No women’s team, no participation in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions in the 2022-2023 season. That is the directive from the continental football governing body which could constitute a crisis for 14 teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, the recently crowned inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League champions, are the only clubs with a women’s team in the elite league of SA soccer. Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe is now Caf president and is the power behind the push to further develop women’s football in Africa...
