Ralf Rangnick will bring modernisation to Man United

He has influenced a generation of German coaches from Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Ralf Rangnick, set to become Manchester United's interim manager, heads to Old Trafford with a reputation for “pressing football” but it is almost certainly the German's vast experience of coaching and team development that is the real attraction for the club.



The 63-year-old will be in charge of United’s first team until the end of the season, but is also agreeing to a two-year role as a consultant — a detail which gives a strong clue to what United are hoping to gain from the former RB Leipzig coach...