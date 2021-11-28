Soccer
Saka and Martinelli on target as Gunners see off Newcastle
Arsenal return to winning ways by beating bottom club Newcastle
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Arsenal returned to winning ways and deepened Newcastle United’s relegation worries as goals by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sealed a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win yesterday.
Bottom club Newcastle had new manager Eddie Howe on the touchline for the first time after he was forced to isolate due to a positive Covid-19 test, but they were well beaten in the end and remain without a league win after 13 games...
