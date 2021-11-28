Soccer

Saka and Martinelli on target as Gunners see off Newcastle

Arsenal return to winning ways by beating bottom club Newcastle

Arsenal returned to winning ways and deepened Newcastle United’s relegation worries as goals by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sealed a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win yesterday.



Bottom club Newcastle had new manager Eddie Howe on the touchline for the first time after he was forced to isolate due to a positive Covid-19 test, but they were well beaten in the end and remain without a league win after 13 games...