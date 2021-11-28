Sundowns keep iron grip on PSL with three more points

The Brazilians have the quality and enjoy the luck too

Mamelodi Sundowns kept an iron grip on their lead of the DStv Premiership, though they had to fight for it in beating Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Tuks Stadium yesterday.



Neo Maema continued his sparkling form, opening the scoring in the 21st minute, and Themba Zwane added the second in the 60th from a fortunate penalty...