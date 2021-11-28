Sundowns keep iron grip on PSL with three more points
The Brazilians have the quality and enjoy the luck too
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns kept an iron grip on their lead of the DStv Premiership, though they had to fight for it in beating Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Tuks Stadium yesterday.
Neo Maema continued his sparkling form, opening the scoring in the 21st minute, and Themba Zwane added the second in the 60th from a fortunate penalty...
