Thriston Lawrence wins reduced Joburg Open

28 November 2021 - 00:00 By Michael Vlismas

At a time when the world seemed intent on locking things down, SA’s Thriston Lawrence opened up a world of opportunities for himself with his victory in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club yesterday.

Lawrence won his first DP World Tour event and his second Sunshine Tour title by four strokes, and with it earned an exemption into the historic 150th Open at St Andrews next year...

