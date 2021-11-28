Golf
Thriston Lawrence wins reduced Joburg Open
SA golfer lifts ‘life changing’ title
28 November 2021 - 00:00
At a time when the world seemed intent on locking things down, SA’s Thriston Lawrence opened up a world of opportunities for himself with his victory in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club yesterday.
Lawrence won his first DP World Tour event and his second Sunshine Tour title by four strokes, and with it earned an exemption into the historic 150th Open at St Andrews next year...
