Soccer

Divock Origi shoots Liverpool to last-gasp win

Reds’ super-sub rescues the points

Liverpool’s Divock Origi came off the bench to score a brilliant injury-time winner and send his side top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.



Origi picked up a cross from Mohamed Salah before swivelling and drilling the ball home in the 94th minute, sending the Liverpool fans into raptures and sparing his usually lethal fellow strikers’ blushes after they missed a hatful of chances...