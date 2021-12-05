General
Duanne Olivier has everyone bowled over
Former Kolpak player has pitched up with a vengeance
05 December 2021 - 00:00
If Duanne Olivier was going to mend the hearts that were broken when he took up a Kolpak contract while in full stride for the Proteas in 2019, he has done so in the universally accepted language for fast bowlers: taking wickets — lots of them, quickly.
Time of course has its own healing properties and more than two years have passed since Olivier’s departure for Yorkshire just as he started warming to Test cricket. He took 48 wickets in 10 Tests at 19.25. His decision to leave caught many by surprise and at the time the air was thick with the pong of resentment...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.