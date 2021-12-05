General

Duanne Olivier has everyone bowled over

Former Kolpak player has pitched up with a vengeance

If Duanne Olivier was going to mend the hearts that were broken when he took up a Kolpak contract while in full stride for the Proteas in 2019, he has done so in the universally accepted language for fast bowlers: taking wickets — lots of them, quickly.



Time of course has its own healing properties and more than two years have passed since Olivier’s departure for Yorkshire just as he started warming to Test cricket. He took 48 wickets in 10 Tests at 19.25. His decision to leave caught many by surprise and at the time the air was thick with the pong of resentment...