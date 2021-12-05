General

Great 2021 rivalry: The mad twist and turns of Max and Lewis

Two of Formula One’s best drivers of their generation battle it out for the championship

There is nothing like your opponent landing a 700kg car on your head to confirm that the likelihood of you sending each other Christmas cards is slim.



But if, weeks before that, you gifted him a crash that resulted in a 51g-force impact, chances are that relationship has long been on the rocks...