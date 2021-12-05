General
Great 2021 rivalry: The mad twist and turns of Max and Lewis
Two of Formula One’s best drivers of their generation battle it out for the championship
05 December 2021 - 00:01
There is nothing like your opponent landing a 700kg car on your head to confirm that the likelihood of you sending each other Christmas cards is slim.
But if, weeks before that, you gifted him a crash that resulted in a 51g-force impact, chances are that relationship has long been on the rocks...
