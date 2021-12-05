Rugby

John Dobson calls for balanced reaction to SA’s URC timeout

Cross-continental engagement up in the air as the country remains on red lists

SA teams’ full return to the perpetually in peril United Rugby Championship (URC) in the new year is yet to be confirmed. It has left the rugby community a little jittery.



The rapid increase in the Covid-19 infection rate and the discovery of a new strain of the virus have contributed to the UK’s and the EU’s decision to place SA on their travel red list...