Rugby
John Dobson calls for balanced reaction to SA’s URC timeout
Cross-continental engagement up in the air as the country remains on red lists
05 December 2021 - 00:00
SA teams’ full return to the perpetually in peril United Rugby Championship (URC) in the new year is yet to be confirmed. It has left the rugby community a little jittery.
The rapid increase in the Covid-19 infection rate and the discovery of a new strain of the virus have contributed to the UK’s and the EU’s decision to place SA on their travel red list...
