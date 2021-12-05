Soccer

Juventus squad in 'complete serenity' despite investigation - Agnelli

Juventus says Italian prosecutors have ordered a new search of its offices under an investigation into the Serie A club's financial accounting and are also examining the terms of the sale of star player Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.



Publishing a supplement to an investor document for a share issue on Thursday, Juventus reiterated that it had always acted in compliance with existing laws and it was fully collaborating with authorities...