Sport

Soccer

Juventus squad in 'complete serenity' despite investigation - Agnelli

05 December 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Juventus says Italian prosecutors have ordered a new search of its offices under an investigation into the Serie A club's financial accounting and are also examining the terms of the sale of star player Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

Publishing a supplement to an investor document for a share issue on Thursday, Juventus reiterated that it had always acted in compliance with existing laws and it was fully collaborating with authorities...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  2. Sundowns keep iron grip on PSL with three more points Sport
  3. UNPLUGGED WITH BBK | Don’t blame Sundowns for the one-horse race Sport
  4. PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium Sport
  5. India cricket tour to go ahead despite new Covid-19 variant fears Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell