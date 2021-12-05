General
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen play it cool
Eighth crown would be most meaningful, says champion
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Max Verstappen cut an unfazed figure heading into the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a race which could bring the Red Bull driver a maiden Formula One world title.
Verstappen leads Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the standings heading into the season’s penultimate race around the Red Sea city of Jeddah...
