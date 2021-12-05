Sport

General

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen play it cool

Eighth crown would be most meaningful, says champion

05 December 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Max Verstappen cut an unfazed figure heading into the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a race which could bring the Red Bull driver a maiden Formula One world title.

Verstappen leads Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the standings heading into the season’s penultimate race around the Red Sea city of Jeddah...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  2. Sundowns keep iron grip on PSL with three more points Sport
  3. UNPLUGGED WITH BBK | Don’t blame Sundowns for the one-horse race Sport
  4. PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium Sport
  5. India cricket tour to go ahead despite new Covid-19 variant fears Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell