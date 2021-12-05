Sport

Rugby

Lions spoil Stormers’ homecoming

Cape side falter in their first home match in the URC

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
05 December 2021 - 00:00

The Lions spoiled the Stormers’ delayed United Rugby Championship (URC) homecoming with a crushing 37-19 win at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors who held a 13-12 lead at the break, played with zeal and growing confidence and thwarted their much fancied but error-ridden hosts at every turn...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  2. Sundowns keep iron grip on PSL with three more points Sport
  3. UNPLUGGED WITH BBK | Don’t blame Sundowns for the one-horse race Sport
  4. PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium Sport
  5. India cricket tour to go ahead despite new Covid-19 variant fears Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell