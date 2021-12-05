Rugby

Lions spoil Stormers’ homecoming

Cape side falter in their first home match in the URC

The Lions spoiled the Stormers’ delayed United Rugby Championship (URC) homecoming with a crushing 37-19 win at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.



The visitors who held a 13-12 lead at the break, played with zeal and growing confidence and thwarted their much fancied but error-ridden hosts at every turn...