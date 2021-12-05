Sport

General

Novak Djokovic still undecided on Australian Open

World No 1 says he will show his hand soon

05 December 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Novak Djokovic is still uncertain whether he will take part in the 2022 Australian Open but will soon make a decision, the world No 1 said after Serbia’s 2-1 defeat by Croatia in the Davis Cup semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic, 34, has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, with his father Srdjan telling Serbia’s Prva television last week that the world’s top-ranked player would probably pull out of the tournament...

