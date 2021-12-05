Soccer

PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request

India cricket tour to SA will go ahead

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has not taken a decision to shut down the 2021-2022 season despite the rapidly rising number of infections of the Omicron Covid-19 variant countrywide.



And Cricket SA (CSA) confirmed yesterday that the India tour to SA will go ahead as planned. India will play three Tests and three ODIs against the Proteas. The four T20 matches will be rescheduled in the new year...