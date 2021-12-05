Unplugged with BBK

Sportsmanship foul or fair the Di Canio way

The Italian star left everyone — except Stuart Pearce — with that warm, fuzzy feeling

The game of football is all about fair play but it can be foul sometimes. When a player produces a moment of sportsmanship, it happens to pull at the heartstrings and gives that warm, fuzzy feeling.



One such occasion, which in the estimation of many people ranks high at the pinnacle of iconic sporting gestures, occurred back in the year 2000...