General
Young sprint prospect Big Benji is on a learning curve to the top
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Sprint prospect Benjamin Richardson has to contend with more than the bend of the athletics track, also struggling with a curved spine that causes back pain.
He discovered he had scoliosis in 2020, but that didn’t stop him establishing himself as SA’s most promising speedster a few months back...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.