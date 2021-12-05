Sport

General

Young sprint prospect Big Benji is on a learning curve to the top

David Isaacson Sports reporter
05 December 2021 - 00:00

Sprint prospect Benjamin Richardson has to contend with more than the bend of the athletics track, also struggling with a curved spine that causes back pain.

He discovered he had scoliosis in 2020, but that didn’t stop him establishing himself as SA’s most promising speedster a few months back...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  2. Sundowns keep iron grip on PSL with three more points Sport
  3. UNPLUGGED WITH BBK | Don’t blame Sundowns for the one-horse race Sport
  4. PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium Sport
  5. India cricket tour to go ahead despite new Covid-19 variant fears Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell