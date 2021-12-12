General
Beaten England fined 100% of their match fee
Slow over rate sees England lose their money
12 December 2021 - 00:00
England have been fined their entire match fees and docked five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow rate of overs during their nine-wicket defeat by Australia in the first Ashes Test, cricket’s world governing body said yesterday.
Joe Root’s side were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee David Boon imposing the sanction...
