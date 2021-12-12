General

Nico Rosberg gives Lewis the favourite tag ahead of race

One of the all-time greats has to see off a young challenger for the title

Nico Rosberg, the last driver to take Lewis Hamilton all the way and win a Formula One title battle, knows what the Briton and Red Bull rival Max Verstappen are going through in Abu Dhabi today.



Even if they manage to keep a lid on emotions, the retired 2016 world champion was sure both would be feeling huge pressure...