Questions remain on what led to the spike in Covid-19 cases at Chiefs

Amakhosi have reported 36 Covid-19 cases in recent days

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
12 December 2021 - 00:03

A 90-minute delay of a DStv Premiership match and staying in the same hotel as delegates to a business convention could be among the reasons for the Covid-19 crisis that struck Kaizer Chiefs, forcing them to pull out of two league fixtures this month. 

The club, which has reported as many as 36 cases in recent days and had requested the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone all five of their December fixtures, pulled out of matches against Cape Town City last Saturday and Golden Arrows on Wednesday. ..

