Soccer
Soccer brains split on African Super League
Danny Jordaan wants it to start next season
12 December 2021 - 00:01
Imagine seeing Liverpool strikers Mo Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal playing for clubs in Africa.
That’s the sort of excitement Jean Willers, MD of Nielsen Sports in SA, says a Super League that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) is keen to launch in Africa can generate...
